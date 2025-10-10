VESSEL REVIEW | South Enabler – Wallenius Sol Ro-Ro to serve Northern European trade
Swedish shipping company Wallenius Sol has taken delivery of the Ro-Ro vessel South Enabler from Italy's Visentini Shipyard.
The vessel was originally ordered by Mann Lines, which Wallenius Sol acquired earlier this year.
The 203.4- by 26.2-metre (667.3- by 86-foot), 13,726DWT Ro-Ro vessel was designed by Italian naval architecture firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design to transport heavy and uniquely shaped cargo across various ports in Northern Europe.
Flexible propulsion ideal for Baltic Sea navigation
Wallenius Sol said that the ship is prepared for methanol propulsion, powered by two 7,200kW (9,700hp) dual-fuel diesel engines driving controllable-pitch propellers, and can reach a top speed of 22 knots.
Two side thrusters meanwhile provide additional lateral manoeuvrability during berthing/unberthing and navigating in busy port waters.
The ship is also designed to handle a wide range of cargoes, including Lo-Lo, Ro-Ro, and high and heavy cargo.
She has two separate vehicle decks with a total capacity of 3,004 lane metres (9,856 linear feet) for accommodating up to 197 vehicles.
Durability for mild to moderate ice conditions
South Enabler has been operating on the Tilbury–Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route since June. She replaces Wallenius Sol’s 2017-built Ro-Ro vessel Freyja (now renamed Grendi Star), which has since been sold to a new owner.
The newbuild is classed by RINA and built to Italian flag requirements and ice class 1A standards, the latter ensuring year-round navigation in the Baltic Sea. She will initially be operated under a five-year time charter contract.