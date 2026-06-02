VESSEL REVIEW | JFE Shiryu & JFE Hekiryu – Pallet Ro-Ro ships with automated cargo handling systems
Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group, through its subsidiary I-S Shipyard, recently delivered two new Ro-Ro cargo ships in a series to local company JFE Steel Corporation.
The Japanese-flagged JFE Shiryu (JFE紫隆) and JFE Hekiryu (JFE碧隆) each have a length of 115 metres (377 feet), a moulded beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a moulded depth of 10.42 metres (34.19 feet), a deadweight of 3,654, and a gross tonnage of 5,898.
Power for each ship is provided by one MAN 6S35ME-C9.7 4,710kW (6,310hp) main diesel engine that drives a propeller to deliver a service speed of approximately 15 knots. The various onboard systems meanwhile draw electrical power from three 1,650kVA generators.
Enhanced manoeuvrability coupled with significant transport capacity
The ships can each carry up to 33 pallets, each of which can be loaded with approximately 100 tonnes of steel coils. Cargo is loaded and unloaded via a large port side ramp door located amidships.
Automated cargo handling and ballast systems are also fitted to ensure more streamlined operations as well as quicker turnarounds.
The newbuilds are also equipped with fishtail rudder systems and bow thrusters. According to the builder, these features provide excellent manoeuvrability, enabling the vessels to approach and depart a berth in parallel without the assistance of a tug.
Equipped with energy-saving features
To comply with IMO Tier II NOx emission regulations, the vessels have been fitted with electronic control systems for their respective main engines. These ensure optimum engine power under a range of speed settings.
Additional environmental and performance enhancements on each ship include high-efficiency propellers, energy-saving additives, low-friction hull coatings, and seawater-lubricated stern tubes using FF bearings. There is also an inventory of hazardous materials in accordance with global ship recycling conventions.
Construction of JFE Shiryu and JFE Hekiryu was completed in compliance with ClassNK requirements.