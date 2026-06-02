VESSEL REVIEW | JFE Shiryu & JFE Hekiryu – Pallet Ro-Ro ships with automated cargo handling systems

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group, through its subsidiary I-S Shipyard, recently delivered two new Ro-Ro cargo ships in a series to local company JFE Steel Corporation.

The Japanese-flagged JFE Shiryu (JFE紫隆) and JFE Hekiryu (JFE碧隆) each have a length of 115 metres (377 feet), a moulded beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a moulded depth of 10.42 metres (34.19 feet), a deadweight of 3,654, and a gross tonnage of 5,898.

Power for each ship is provided by one MAN 6S35ME-C9.7 4,710kW (6,310hp) main diesel engine that drives a propeller to deliver a service speed of approximately 15 knots. The various onboard systems meanwhile draw electrical power from three 1,650kVA generators.