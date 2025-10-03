VESSEL REVIEW | Hawaikinui 2 – Inter-island Ro-Ro for operation in French Polynesia
Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes has delivered a new Ro-Ro vessel to Société de Navigation Polynésienne (SNP), a transport company that operates out of French Polynesia.
Hawaikinui 2 has all-steel construction, an LOA of 86.98 metres (285.4 feet), a moulded beam of 15.8 metres (51.8 feet), a draught of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of 10.8 metres (35.4 feet), a deadweight of 2,600, and a gross tonnage of 4,500.
Built with Ro-Ro, container and liquid cargo carrying capabilities
The ship can also carry 104 20-foot containers split between the garage deck and the open deck as well as 190 cubic metres (6,700 cubic feet) of cargo MGO.
The ship’s MAN 1,935kW (2,595hp) main engine drives a Berg controllable-pitch propeller via a Renk gearbox to deliver a service speed of 12 knots. Fuel is fed from a 300-cubic-metre (10,000-cubic-foot) tank.
The propulsion arrangement also includes a Kongsberg Maritime steering system, a Benes rudder, a 450kW bow thruster, two 350kW auxiliary engines, an 800kW shaft generator, and a 160kW emergency generator.
A Liebherr high-capacity crane allows for loading and unloading of lighter forms of cargo, thus freeing up the stern vehicle ramp/door for Ro-Ro freight. Inside the ship is a cargo lift with an SWL of 10 tons.
The other deck equipment includes a Dromec package that includes an electric anchor windlass with chain stoppers and two electric mooring winches.
Ample amenities for short-haul voyages
Although built primarily as a cargo ship, the vessel can accommodate up to 12 passengers in addition to 22 crewmembers. Facilities include single cabins with air conditioning and en suite toilets for the crew, a lounge, and a dedicated passengers’ mess.
Hawaikinui 2 was built in compliance with French flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements. SNP will operate the vessel on inter-island routes within French Polynesia.