VESSEL REVIEW | Hawaikinui 2 – Inter-island Ro-Ro for operation in French Polynesia

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes has delivered a new Ro-Ro vessel to Société de Navigation Polynésienne (SNP), a transport company that operates out of French Polynesia.

Hawaikinui 2 has all-steel construction, an LOA of 86.98 metres (285.4 feet), a moulded beam of 15.8 metres (51.8 feet), a draught of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of 10.8 metres (35.4 feet), a deadweight of 2,600, and a gross tonnage of 4,500.

Built with Ro-Ro, container and liquid cargo carrying capabilities

The ship can also carry 104 20-foot containers split between the garage deck and the open deck as well as 190 cubic metres (6,700 cubic feet) of cargo MGO.

The ship’s MAN 1,935kW (2,595hp) main engine drives a Berg controllable-pitch propeller via a Renk gearbox to deliver a service speed of 12 knots. Fuel is fed from a 300-cubic-metre (10,000-cubic-foot) tank.

The propulsion arrangement also includes a Kongsberg Maritime steering system, a Benes rudder, a 450kW bow thruster, two 350kW auxiliary engines, an 800kW shaft generator, and a 160kW emergency generator.

A Liebherr high-capacity crane allows for loading and unloading of lighter forms of cargo, thus freeing up the stern vehicle ramp/door for Ro-Ro freight. Inside the ship is a cargo lift with an SWL of 10 tons.

The other deck equipment includes a Dromec package that includes an electric anchor windlass with chain stoppers and two electric mooring winches.

Ample amenities for short-haul voyages

Although built primarily as a cargo ship, the vessel can accommodate up to 12 passengers in addition to 22 crewmembers. Facilities include single cabins with air conditioning and en suite toilets for the crew, a lounge, and a dedicated passengers’ mess.

Hawaikinui 2 was built in compliance with French flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements. SNP will operate the vessel on inter-island routes within French Polynesia.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Ro-Ro vessel
Classification: Bureau Veritas C ✠, General Cargo, Unrestricted Navigation, Inwatersurvey
Flag: France
Owner: Société de Navigation Polynésienne, French Polynesia
Builder: Royal Bodewes, Netherlands
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Steel
Deck construction material: Steel
Length overall: 86.98 metres (285.4 feet)
Length bp: 84.98 metres (278.8 feet)
Beam: 15.8 metres (51.8 feet)
Draught: 4.5 metres (15 feet)
Depth: 10.8 metres (35.4 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 2600
Gross tonnage: 4500
Capacity: 104 TEUs
Main engine: MAN, 1,935 kW (2,595 hp)
Gearbox: Renk
Propulsion: Berg controllable-pitch propeller
Auxiliary engines: 2 x 350 kW
Generators: 800 kW; 160 kW
Side thruster: 450 kW
Steering system: Kongsberg Maritime
Rudder: Benes
Cruising speed: 12 knots
Winches: Dromec
Windlass: Dromec
Crane: Liebherr
Other equipment installed: Cargo lift
Fuel capacity: 300 cubic metres (10,000 cubic feet)
Freshwater capacity: 60 cubic metres (2,000 cubic feet)
Accommodation: Cabins; lounge; mess
Crew: 22
Passengers: 12
Operational area: French Polynesia
