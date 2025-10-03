VESSEL REVIEW | Hawaikinui 2 – Inter-island Ro-Ro for operation in French Polynesia

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes has delivered a new Ro-Ro vessel to Société de Navigation Polynésienne (SNP), a transport company that operates out of French Polynesia.

Hawaikinui 2 has all-steel construction, an LOA of 86.98 metres (285.4 feet), a moulded beam of 15.8 metres (51.8 feet), a draught of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of 10.8 metres (35.4 feet), a deadweight of 2,600, and a gross tonnage of 4,500.