VESSEL REVIEW | Greenwave – Ro-Ro to support LNG transport across Italy's Gulf of La Spezia
GNL Italia, the LNG regasification subsidiary of Italian energy infrastructure company Snam, recently placed a new Ro-Ro vessel into service.
The purpose-built, fully electric Greenwave will be operated primarily on the stretch of the Gulf of La Spezia between the Panigaglia LNG terminal and the Italian hinterland. She is outfitted for the secure transport of cryogenic tanks or up to four tanker trucks carrying LNG as an alternative to having these move on their own across roads, thus minimising congestion.
Double-ended design with integrated stability systems
The vessel has an LOA of 50.2 metres (165 feet), a beam of 13.89 metres (45.57 feet), a gross tonnage of 456, and space for 12 passengers and four crewmembers. Aluminium was used for the hull to ensure lightweight construction, which will in turn improve operating efficiency.
Automated stability controls will help mitigate the effect of swells during transits to keep the vessel as stable as possible and to minimise passenger and crew fatigue.
The double-ended design facilitates quicker turnarounds as the vessel need not reorient itself just to embark and disembark vehicles.
The wheelhouse is placed high amidships and benefits from 360 degrees of visibility, which will allow the bridge crew to perform navigation in either direction without having to relocate to another onboard area.
All-electric propulsion configured for continuous operation
The vessel is powered by batteries with a total rated output of one MWh and that can be charged with the aid of shoreside infrastructure at Panigaglia. Thanks to the electric propulsion, sailings across the gulf can be quiet, vibration-free, and compliant with IMO Tier III emissions regulations.
The batteries drive two azimuthing thrusters and also supply electrical power for the various onboard systems such as those for lighting and ventilation. Because the batteries can supply all of the vessel’s power requirements, there is no need for diesel generators to be installed.
Battery management software provided by the Holland Shipyards Group will help optimise discharge rates and thermal control to keep the battery life as long as possible amid the changing conditions in the Mediterranean. The batteries are housed in segmented modules as an added precaution when transporting hazardous cargo.
The vessel boasts an onboard monitoring system that will allow the crew to track cargo stability and integrity in real time.
The vessel can sail on 13 round trips in one day to and from the Panigaglia LNG terminal. Each round trip can be completed in as little as 40 minutes, and this also includes the time spent for loading and unloading trucks.
Operation of Greenwave is the responsibility of Scafi Ship Management.