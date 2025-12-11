VESSEL REVIEW | Greenwave – Ro-Ro to support LNG transport across Italy's Gulf of La Spezia

The vessel has an LOA of 50.2 metres (165 feet), a beam of 13.89 metres (45.57 feet), a gross tonnage of 456, and space for 12 passengers and four crewmembers. Aluminium was used for the hull to ensure lightweight construction, which will in turn improve operating efficiency.

Automated stability controls will help mitigate the effect of swells during transits to keep the vessel as stable as possible and to minimise passenger and crew fatigue.