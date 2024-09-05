VESSEL REVIEW | Great Abidjan & Great Casablanca – Grimaldi's newest large-capacity, eco-friendly Con-Ro ships

Efficiency-enhancing features for long voyages

The newbuilds each have a length of 250 metres (820 feet), a beam of 37.7 metres (124 feet), a deadweight tonnage of approximately 45,684, and space for up to 4,700 lane metres of freight – equivalent to 2,500 CEUs – and 2,000 TEUs. The vessels boast an increase of nearly 100 per cent in container capacity while retaining the similar rolling freight capacities of an earlier ship series in the Grimaldi fleet.

A shore power connection and hybrid exhaust gas aftertreatment systems for addressing SOx and NOx emissions will help reduce each vessel's environmental impact, though the main engines and the auxiliary diesel generators are already IMO Tier III-compliant.