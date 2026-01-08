VESSEL REVIEW | Anhar – Deck cargo ship trio for oil and gas support in Arabian Gulf
Fujian Lixin Ship Engineering in China has handed over three new Ro-Ro cargo vessels in a series to UAE transport company Liwa Marine Services.
Anhar, Kawthar 1, and Khayrat will be operated in support of Liwa Marine’s clients in the offshore oil and gas sector, particularly in the Middle East.
The newbuilds each have a steel hull, an LOA of 68 metres (220 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of only 3.35 metres (11 feet), a moulded depth of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a deadweight of 1,763, a gross tonnage of 1,537, and accommodation for 20 crewmembers.
The freight that can be transported includes vehicles, bulk materials, ISO containers, and heavy equipment such as those used for construction and engineering. Various combinations of freight types can be transported in one trip.
Low draught permitting access to a greater number of outlying ports
A shallow draught allows access to remote ports lacking in jetty infrastructure while the bow ramp permits ease of embarkation and disembarkation for both freight and personnel, thus allowing each vessel to operate in the same manner as a landing craft.
Power for each ship is provided by two Zichai Machines diesel engines that each produce 1,764 kW (2,366 hp). The engines are fed by a 471-cubic-metre (104-gallon) tank and drive two fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a service speed of 10 knots.
Built to withstand harsh conditions
The other onboard systems on each ship draw electrical power from three 120kW diesel generators. An additional 90kW generator is available for emergency use.
The crew accommodation is configured for multi-day operations and includes a galley, a mess, and cabins.
All three ships are classed by Bureau Veritas. Their design emphasised robustness and low maintenance requirements to ensure heavy-duty use for many years, even in the extreme conditions typical in offshore waters of the Arabian Gulf.