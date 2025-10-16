Stena Line names new hybrid Ro-Ro, second in series

Stena Line officially named its newest vessel, the Stena Connecta, at the CMI Shipyard in Weihai, China, on October 16. The new ship will soon begin her maiden voyage to the Irish Sea, where she will be based.
The Stena Connecta is a 147-metre Ro-Ro ship with 2,800 lane metres of freight capacity. It is equipped with a multi-hybrid propulsion system that enables the use of battery power, biofuel, and methanol, and it is also fitted with two rotor sails.
Its sister vessel, the Stena Futura, entered service in September. Stena Line said the two new freight ferries will boost capacity by 40 per cent on the Belfast–Heysham route.
Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson commented, "Our investment in Stena Connecta and Stena Futura demonstrates our strong confidence in the continued growth of the Irish Sea region and our commitment to strengthening trade and connectivity. These vessels were commissioned as a direct response to customer demand for increased freight capacity on our routes."
The Stena Connecta will enter regular service on the Belfast–Heysham route from January 2026.