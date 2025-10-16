Stena Line names new hybrid Ro-Ro, second in series

Stena Line officially named its newest vessel, the Stena Connecta, at the CMI Shipyard in Weihai, China, on October 16. The new ship will soon begin her maiden voyage to the Irish Sea, where she will be based.

The Stena Connecta is a 147-metre Ro-Ro ship with 2,800 lane metres of freight capacity. It is equipped with a multi-hybrid propulsion system that enables the use of battery power, biofuel, and methanol, and it is also fitted with two rotor sails.