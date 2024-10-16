Stena Line, Associated British Ports to invest in new Ro-Ro terminal in Immingham
Swedish ferry company Stena Line and UK port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) have announced their intention to proceed with a £200 million (US$260 million) joint investment in a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham following the granting of the Development Consent Order (DCO) planning application by the UK Government.
The partners said this approval means that construction can officially begin on the new Ro-Ro terminal.
In 2022, Stena Line and ABP signed an agreement that will see Stena Line operate the new terminal for the next 50 years. Stena Line said this long-term commitment will provide a boost to the North-East of England, where the unaccompanied freight market has been steadily growing.
With customer demand continuing to grow for the company in the region, Stena Line will require additional capacity to expand its operations at Immingham.
The new Ro-Ro terminal is a long-term solution in a new location that provides access to the main Humber Estuary, allowing for quicker sailing times and the option to use larger vessels to cater for increased freight demand from exporters and importers from across the region and the rest of the UK.