Serco to design and build new freight vessel to serve Australia's Lord Howe Island

Serco has been selected for the design and build of a new vessel that would support the critical freight needs of Lord Howe Island in New South Wales, Australia, for the next 40 years.
Serco said the project, which forms part of the NSW Government’s Lord Howe Island Critical Infrastructure Program, will deliver a fit-for-purpose vessel designed to meet stringent environmental and biosecurity standards, helping provide critical protection for the native plant and animal species present.
The new vessel will feature roll-on/roll-off and lift-on/lift-off capability, with capacity for 35 ISO containers plus bulk items.
Serco said the design will prioritise environmental protection, biosecurity and operational efficiency, safe cargo operations, and minimising impacts on the environment.
“This vessel will provide a vital freight lifeline for the community while meeting the highest standards of environmental protection and biosecurity,” said David Astbury, General Manager for Defence, Serco Asia Pacific.
“The project will also deliver broader economic and social benefits, including student placements for future maritime engineers, upskilling First Nations maritime capabilities, and engaging regional SMEs to maximise local industry participation,” Astbury added.