Serco to design and build new freight vessel to serve Australia's Lord Howe Island

Serco has been selected for the design and build of a new vessel that would support the critical freight needs of Lord Howe Island in New South Wales, Australia, for the next 40 years.

Serco said the project, which forms part of the NSW Government’s Lord Howe Island Critical Infrastructure Program, will deliver a fit-for-purpose vessel designed to meet stringent environmental and biosecurity standards, helping provide critical protection for the native plant and animal species present.

The new vessel will feature roll-on/roll-off and lift-on/lift-off capability, with capacity for 35 ISO containers plus bulk items.