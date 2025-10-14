Neoline inaugurates new Ro-Ro sailing ship

Neoliner Origin has an LOA of 136 metres, a beam of 24.2 metres, a draught of 5.5 metres, and space for 1,130 metres of freight as well as 12 passengers in addition to her crew of 20.

The two sails developed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique will enable the ship to reach speeds of up to 16 knots. The sails are mounted on foldable masts that will enable safe passage underneath bridges.

A hybrid propulsion setup consisting of a diesel engine and an electric motor is also fitted, and this can deliver speeds of up to 14.9 knots at 100 per cent MCR and a range of 7,000 nautical miles.