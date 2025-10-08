Lakeway Link expands fleet and launches daily departures between Sodertalje and Gdynia

Lakeway Link, the joint venture shipping business formed by Swedish transport operator Wallenius Lines and international logistics specialist Greencarrier, is expanding its service with the addition of a new vessel, Mistral, a sister ship to Lakeway Express.

The vessel will join the Lakeway Link fleet under a time charter agreement in the beginning of November 2025 and will be operated on the connection between Södertälje in Sweden and Gdynia in Poland.