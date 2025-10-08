Lakeway Link expands fleet and launches daily departures between Sodertalje and Gdynia

Lakeway Link, the joint venture shipping business formed by Swedish transport operator Wallenius Lines and international logistics specialist Greencarrier, is expanding its service with the addition of a new vessel, Mistral, a sister ship to Lakeway Express.
The vessel will join the Lakeway Link fleet under a time charter agreement in the beginning of November 2025 and will be operated on the connection between Södertälje in Sweden and Gdynia in Poland.
Mistral is identical in design and cargo capacity to Lakeway Express. It measures 153 metres in length, has a gross tonnage of 10,471, and offers a capacity of 1,624 lane metres, corresponding to approximately 110 trailers.
The vessel sails under the Finnish flag, has its home port in Mariehamn, and is owned by Godby Shipping on Åland.
The addition of Mistral enables daily departures, Monday through Friday, in both directions between Södertälje and Gdynia, which Lakeway Link said is a step taken to meet increasing customer demand for more frequent departures.
The service is designed for Ro-Ro transport, including trailers, high and heavy cargo, and project shipments. The crossing time is approximately 22 hours.