Japanese yard delivers 33-pallet Ro-Ro cargo ship

Designed for automated cargo handling and ballast operations, the ship is equipped with a fishtail rudder system and a bow thruster. According to the builder, these features provide excellent manoeuvrability, enabling the vessel to approach and depart a berth in parallel without the use of a tugboat.

To comply with NOx Tier II regulations, the vessel features an electric control system for the main engine.

Additional environmental and performance enhancements include high-efficiency propellers, energy-saving additives, low-friction hull coatings, and seawater-lubricated stern tubes using FF bearings. It also carries an inventory of hazardous materials in accordance with the ship recycling convention.