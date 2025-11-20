Ro-Ro

Japanese yard delivers 33-pallet Ro-Ro cargo ship

Imabari Shipbuilding Group subsidiary I-S Shipyard has delivered the new 33-pallet roll-on/roll-off cargo ship, the JFE Shitaka. The delivery of the vessel took place on Monday, November 17.

The Japanese-flagged vessel measures 115.0 metres in length and 18.0 metres in breadth, with a deadweight of 3,654 tonnes and a gross tonnage of 5,898. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and powered by a MAN 6S35ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 15 knots.

Designed for automated cargo handling and ballast operations, the ship is equipped with a fishtail rudder system and a bow thruster. According to the builder, these features provide excellent manoeuvrability, enabling the vessel to approach and depart a berth in parallel without the use of a tugboat.

To comply with NOx Tier II regulations, the vessel features an electric control system for the main engine.

Additional environmental and performance enhancements include high-efficiency propellers, energy-saving additives, low-friction hull coatings, and seawater-lubricated stern tubes using FF bearings. It also carries an inventory of hazardous materials in accordance with the ship recycling convention.

Imabari Shipbuilding Group

