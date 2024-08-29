Grimaldi takes delivery of fifth Con-Ro in series

The new Con-Ro vessels built by HMD boast double the container capacity while retaining similar rolling freight capacities of an earlier ship series in the Grimaldi fleet.

The 45,684DWT Great Casablanca measures 250 by 38 metres and can accommodate up to 4,700 lane metres of freight and 2,000 TEUs. Cold ironing and hybrid exhaust gas aftertreatment systems will help reduce the vessel's environmental impact, though the main and auxiliary diesel engines are already IMO Tier III-compliant.