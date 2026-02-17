Godby Shipping orders two Ro-Ro vessels from Chinese builder

Godby Shipping placed an order for two Ro-Ro vessels with options for an additional two units at CIMC Raffles in China on February 11.

The vessels will have a length of 125 metres (410 feet), a beam of 24 metres (78 feet), and a trailer capacity of 1,700 lane metres (5,577 feet). According to Godby Shipping, the cargo capacity in tonnes is approximately 6,200.

Each vessel is equipped with one stern ramp and fixed ramps connecting three cargo decks. Typical cargo for the ships will include trailers, cassettes, cars, and forest products, though the company noted they can also load containers and dangerous goods.