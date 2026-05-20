Finnlines to expand Ireland–Belgium freight service with second vessel

Finnlines will be expanding its freight service between Rosslare, Ireland and Zeebrügge, Belgium, by adding a second Ro-Ro vessel to the route.

The company said the expansion will provide customers with increased capacity and more frequent departures between Ireland and mainland Europe.

To meet growing customer demand, Finnlines is strengthening the service with the addition of the Ro-Ro vessel Lismore, which will join Finnwave on the route, departing from Zeebrügge on May 28.