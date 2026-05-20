Finnlines to expand Ireland–Belgium freight service with second vessel

Finnlines will be expanding its freight service between Rosslare, Ireland and Zeebrügge, Belgium, by adding a second Ro-Ro vessel to the route.
The company said the expansion will provide customers with increased capacity and more frequent departures between Ireland and mainland Europe.
To meet growing customer demand, Finnlines is strengthening the service with the addition of the Ro-Ro vessel Lismore, which will join Finnwave on the route, departing from Zeebrügge on May 28.
The company said the enhanced schedule will substantially increase freight capacity on the direct connection between Ireland and continental Europe.
Lismore will operate on a charter agreement and will complement Finnlines’ existing fleet deployed on the route. Finnlines said the addition of the vessel will enable the company to respond quickly to increasing market demand while further strengthening service reliability and schedule flexibility for customers.
Lismore has a cargo capacity for 4,076 lane metres, while Finnwave offers 4,192 lane metres. Both vessels can carry approximately 260 trailers and accommodate up to 12 drivers.