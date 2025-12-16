DP World launches 36-hour Dubai-Iraq Ro-Ro service

DP World has launched a new maritime service connecting Mina Rashid in Dubai to Umm Qasr Port in Iraq, offering a transit time of 36 hours. The route will be served by the DP World Express, a 166.75-metre Ro-Ro vessel capable of accommodating up to 145 accompanied trailers per sailing.

The service allows drivers to travel on board with their full trailer units, providing a direct alternative to overland trucking.