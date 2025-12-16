DP World launches 36-hour Dubai-Iraq Ro-Ro service

DP World has launched a new maritime service connecting Mina Rashid in Dubai to Umm Qasr Port in Iraq, offering a transit time of 36 hours. The route will be served by the DP World Express, a 166.75-metre Ro-Ro vessel capable of accommodating up to 145 accompanied trailers per sailing.
The service allows drivers to travel on board with their full trailer units, providing a direct alternative to overland trucking.
DP World stated that the link is designed to reduce cross-border complexities and facilitate onward transit to neighbouring countries, including Jordan and Syria. The vessel will also transport export cargo from Iraq back to the UAE.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, described the new service as a "maritime bridge" intended to improve trade flow across the Middle East by reducing time and costs.
Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, noted that the shift to accompanied trailers reflects customer demand for faster cross-border movements.
The weekly service is scheduled to commence operations in December 2025 following recent vessel upgrades at Drydocks World.