DFDS to sell Ro-Ro vessel as part of ongoing fleet optimisation

DFDS has entered into an agreement to sell the Ro-Ro vessel Cappadocia Seaways as a part of its ongoing fleet optimisation.
After more than 23 years of service, Cappadocia Seaways will be sold. This follows an evaluation of DFDS' current and future capacity needs across its network.
The vessel has been a part of DFDS’ fleet operating in the Mediterranean network. In its place, the company will deploy Selandia Seaways, a 197-metre freight ferry with a capacity of 2,772 lane meters, equivalent to 177 trailers.
Selandia Seaways is set to operate on the Tunis-Marseille route, while the freight ferry Gallipoli Seaways will replace Cappadocia Seaways on the Mersin–Trieste route.
The Tunis-Marseille route has seen steady volume growth over the years. DFDS said that with Selandia Seaways, it is well-positioned to further develop the route in the coming years and sustain growth momentum.
"By deploying Selandia Seaways and optimising our fleet across our Mediterranean network, we ensure that we maintain adequate frequency and quality of service for our customers, and continue to support trade between Europe, Turkey, and North Africa," said Mathieu Girardin, EVP, Head of DFDS' Ferry Division.