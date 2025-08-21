DFDS reports solid July 2025 freight growth in most areas

DFDS has reported that its total freight volumes in July 2025 of 3.6 milion lane metres were 3.4 per cent above 2024 and up 1.2 per cent adjusted for route changes, and that YTD growth rates were 0.3 per cent and -0.9 per cent, respectively.

North Sea volumes were above 2024 figures with a positive development on most routes as well as a volume catch-up following last month’s national strike in Sweden. Mediterranean volumes were also above 2024 figures, also adjusted for the new route between Egypt and Italy.