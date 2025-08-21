DFDS reports solid July 2025 freight growth in most areas
DFDS has reported that its total freight volumes in July 2025 of 3.6 milion lane metres were 3.4 per cent above 2024 and up 1.2 per cent adjusted for route changes, and that YTD growth rates were 0.3 per cent and -0.9 per cent, respectively.
North Sea volumes were above 2024 figures with a positive development on most routes as well as a volume catch-up following last month’s national strike in Sweden. Mediterranean volumes were also above 2024 figures, also adjusted for the new route between Egypt and Italy.
Channel volumes were above 2024 driven by the new Jersey routes. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2024 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were likewise above 2024.
For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 3.2 per cent to 41.6 million from 40.3 million in 2024-23. The increase was 2.4 per cent adjusted for route changes.
The number of passengers in July 2025 was adjusted for route changes down 2.8 per cent to 719,000 vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was -3.9 per cent. Higher passenger volumes in Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar were offset by lower Channel volumes.
The number of cars in July was 0.5 per cent above 2024 adjusted for route changes.
For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 1.5 per cent to 5.8 million compared to 5.8 million for 2024-23. The growth rate was -1.0 per cent adjusted for route changes.