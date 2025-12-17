CLdN and DFDS extend Zeebrugge-Gothenburg space charter agreement

CLdN and DFDS have agreed to extend their space charter agreement on the Zeebrugge-Gothenburg route for an additional five years. The partnership aims to strengthen trade links between Scandinavia and Western Europe by increasing freight capacity and service frequency.
Under the renewed agreement, the operators will maintain four weekly departures in each direction using two freight vessels.
To accommodate growing demand, CLdN said it will deploy one of its large-capacity Ro-Ro vessels, adding over 8,000 lane metres of capacity. DFDS noted that the enhanced connection is designed to suit all cargo types, including automotive, industrial, and bulk liquids.
Gary Walker, Chief Operating Officer Shipping at CLdN, stated, "In addition to the direct connection with Zeebrugge we also provide extensive transhipment options for more distant destinations... which are proving increasingly important for our customers."
Jacob Andersen, VP for North Sea at DFDS, added that the increased capacity enables the company to enhance its offering, particularly for industrial solutions.
While capacity is shared, both operators confirmed that all commercial activities will remain entirely under the separate control of each company.