Brittany Ferries adds vessel to Ireland-France route

Brittany Ferries has announced the addition of the Ro-Ro vessel Norbay to its operating fleet, intended to bolster the link between Cherbourg and Rosslare starting in March 2026.
The company secured additional slots and concluded a one-year charter for the vessel, which includes an option to renew for a further year, following the withdrawal of a competing operator in October 2025.
The Norbay will operate three weekly sailings in addition to departures from the Cotentin and the Salamanca.
The company can now confirm seven weekly sailings from Cherbourg for the whole of 2026, with the possibility of extending the charter or assigning another vessel before the contract ends.
Commissioned in 1994, the Norbay measures 167 metres in length and offers over two kilometres (1.24 miles) of dedicated freight space, alongside 57 driver cabins.
Its first commercial crossing is scheduled for March 23. The vessel is being chartered from its owner, P&O Ferries, with the agreement including the provision of the crew.
Christophe Mathieu, Chairman of the Board of Brittany Ferries, noted that for freight customers, stability and continuity are essential conditions for planning and transporting goods from continental Europe to Ireland.