Brittany Ferries adds vessel to Ireland-France route

Brittany Ferries has announced the addition of the Ro-Ro vessel Norbay to its operating fleet, intended to bolster the link between Cherbourg and Rosslare starting in March 2026.

The company secured additional slots and concluded a one-year charter for the vessel, which includes an option to renew for a further year, following the withdrawal of a competing operator in October 2025.

The Norbay will operate three weekly sailings in addition to departures from the Cotentin and the Salamanca.