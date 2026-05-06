Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports stable Q1 2025 results amid geopolitical pressures

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reported an adjusted EBITDA of $389 million for the first quarter of 2026, marking a slight decline from the previous three-month period.

President and Chief Executive Officer Lasse Kristoffersen noted that shipping demand remains “robust” with high utilisation levels, particularly from Asia.

While volumes were strong, the company highlighted that conflict in the Middle East and a tightening charter market have increased pressure on net bunker and capacity costs. Total revenues for the period reached $1.253 billion, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the prior quarter.