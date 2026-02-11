Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports profit increase in 2025

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.8 billion for 2025. Net profit for the year reached $1.1 billion, an increase from the $1.065 billion recorded during 2024.

Lasse Kristoffersen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, noted the team delivered a strong financial result and extended the book of business.

The adjusted EBITDA for the full year saw a decline of 4.7 per cent compared to the previous year. For the final quarter of 2025, the figure stood at $400 million, which the company noted was softer than the preceding quarter.