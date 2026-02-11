Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports profit increase in 2025

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.8 billion for 2025. Net profit for the year reached $1.1 billion, an increase from the $1.065 billion recorded during 2024.
Lasse Kristoffersen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, noted the team delivered a strong financial result and extended the book of business.
The adjusted EBITDA for the full year saw a decline of 4.7 per cent compared to the previous year. For the final quarter of 2025, the figure stood at $400 million, which the company noted was softer than the preceding quarter.
This quarterly performance was attributed by the group to trade mix variations and extraordinary one-off costs. Despite this, the company maintained that underlying momentum remains firm with high demand persisting out of Asia.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen stated it is maintaining its financial outlook for 2026. The group expects an adjusted EBITDA between $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion for the upcoming year.
For the second half of 2025, the firm resolved to pay a dividend of $1.01 per share. Wallenius Wilhelmsen explained this payout was based on 50 per cent of net profit alongside an extraordinary dividend of $200 million.
The company secured $1 billion in contract renewals, extensions, and new business during the fourth quarter. Kristoffersen mentioned the firm has enhanced its fleet by replacing older tonnage.
Meanwhile, the company reported that shipping demand from Asia continued to absorb fleet capacity growth throughout 2025.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen confirmed that total dividends for the year amounted to $2.11 per share. It added that the total dividend payout for the year remained above the initial target range of 30-50 per cent of net profit.