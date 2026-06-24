Wallenius Wilhelmsen extends shipping contract with European automotive manufacturer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has agreed to an early three-year contract extension with an unnamed European automotive manufacturer that will run from mid-2028 to mid-2031.
The Norwegian shipping company announced on June 24 that the extension has an estimated value of around $420 million, which is in addition to a remaining initial contract value of approximately $180 million.
According to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the agreement provides earnings visibility for the next five years, with the financial value based on forecast volumes during the extension period.
It added that the early renewal also reflects a long-standing relationship between both parties.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Chief Customer Officer Pia Synnerman said, “We will continue to support the customer across their outbound supply chain and explore opportunities to expand our collaboration across a broader part of the value chain, including potential logistics scope over time.”
The company noted it operates around 127 Ro-Ro vessels servicing 15 trade routes across six continents, alongside 70 processing centres and eight marine terminals.