Wallenius Wilhelmsen extends shipping contract with European automotive manufacturer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has agreed to an early three-year contract extension with an unnamed European automotive manufacturer that will run from mid-2028 to mid-2031.

The Norwegian shipping company announced on June 24 that the extension has an estimated value of around $420 million, which is in addition to a remaining initial contract value of approximately $180 million.

According to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the agreement provides earnings visibility for the next five years, with the financial value based on forecast volumes during the extension period.