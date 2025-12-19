VESSEL REVIEW | UGR Al Samha & UGR Zakher – UAE's Noatum Maritime expands into car carrier operations with 7,000CEU newbuilds
UAE shipping company Noatum Maritime, part of the AD Ports Group's maritime and shipping cluster, has taken delivery of its first two LNG-powered pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), which will be utilised by the recently formed joint venture with Turkish logistics specialist Erkport, United Global Ro-Ro (UGR).
UGR Al Samha and UGR Zakher each have an LOA of 199.9 metres (655.8 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a draught of 9.8 metres (32 feet), a depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), a deadweight of 19,521, and 12 decks covering a total area of 59,331 square metres (638,630 square feet) and with a total capacity of more than 7,000 CEUs.
LNG dual-fuel propulsion for greater flexibility
The propulsion setup, which can deliver a speed of 19 knots, is a dual-fuel system that can operate on LNG as well as traditional fuel oil.
Noatum Maritime said that LNG-powered PCTCs offer a range of benefits, particularly in relation to addressing environmental concerns and improving operational efficiency. They are capable of generating reduced emissions compared to traditional fuel, they ensure cleaner operations due to minimal impact on air quality, and they improve fuel economy, thereby lowering maintenance costs.
Enhanced safety during long voyages
The company remarked that the use of LNG aligns with the UAE Government's long-term decarbonisation targets and plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
There are fire safe zones across the various decks, automated cargo securing systems, and a digital monitoring tool that will enable the crew to conduct load balancing and stability assessment in real time.
The crew spaces have been laid out in compliance with MLC 2006 and include single and double cabins, a mess, and recreational areas.
UGR Al Samha and UGR Zakher have since joined the existing fleet being operated by UGR and have been deployed mostly on routes within the Middle East, Asia and the Mediterranean, with the aim of connecting global hubs and enhancing vehicle logistics and high and heavy cargo transportation. In particular, the vessels are already serving routes connecting China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port with the AD Ports Group’s hub locations worldwide.
The PCTCs were built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China in compliance with DNV class requirements. Both vessels are registered to the Marshall Islands.