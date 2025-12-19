VESSEL REVIEW | UGR Al Samha & UGR Zakher – UAE's Noatum Maritime expands into car carrier operations with 7,000CEU newbuilds

UAE shipping company Noatum Maritime, part of the AD Ports Group's maritime and shipping cluster, has taken delivery of its first two LNG-powered pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), which will be utilised by the recently formed joint venture with Turkish logistics specialist Erkport, United Global Ro-Ro (UGR).

UGR Al Samha and UGR Zakher each have an LOA of 199.9 metres (655.8 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a draught of 9.8 metres (32 feet), a depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), a deadweight of 19,521, and 12 decks covering a total area of 59,331 square metres (638,630 square feet) and with a total capacity of more than 7,000 CEUs.