VESSEL REVIEW | Padma Leader – NYK's new LNG dual-fuel car carrier boasts 7,000CEU capacity

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from the Imabari Shipbuilding Group’s Tadotsu Shipyard.

The NK-classed Padma Leader has an LOA of 199.93 metres (655.94 feet), a moulded beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a depth of 38.76 metres (127.2 feet), a deadweight of 18,505, and a gross tonnage of 77,589.

A total capacity of 7,000 CEUs makes the ship ideal for deployment on global trade routes.