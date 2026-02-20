VESSEL REVIEW | Padma Leader – NYK's new LNG dual-fuel car carrier boasts 7,000CEU capacity
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from the Imabari Shipbuilding Group’s Tadotsu Shipyard.
The NK-classed Padma Leader has an LOA of 199.93 metres (655.94 feet), a moulded beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a depth of 38.76 metres (127.2 feet), a deadweight of 18,505, and a gross tonnage of 77,589.
A total capacity of 7,000 CEUs makes the ship ideal for deployment on global trade routes.
Flexible propulsion setup with advanced gas recirculation technology
The ship’s Mitsui-MAN B&W 6S60ME-C10.5-GI dual-fuel main engine produces 12,500 kW (16,800 hp) at 100 rpm and can also run on LNG. The engine delivers a maximum speed of just over 21 knots and a service speed of 18 knots.
Fuel oil and freshwater tank capacities are 1,689 cubic metres (371,500 gallons) and 681 cubic metres (150,000 gallons), respectively.
Imabari Shipbuilding said that compared to conventional heavy fuel oil-powered PCTCs, Padma Leader reduces CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent, produces virtually no SOx emissions, and cuts NOx emissions by 80 to 90 per cent thanks to her exhaust gas recirculation system.
Reconfigurable vehicle deck layout
Since the LNG fuel tanks on this vessel continuously produce boil-off gas, the generated vapour can be utilised to supply power to the generators and boilers, thereby minimising fuel loss.
The NYK vessel also features a bulkhead-free design with widened ramps arranged in a straight line, simplifying vehicle access routes while enhancing safety and loading/unloading efficiency. The vertically adjustable decks can meanwhile accommodate not only passenger cars but also trucks, trailers, and other large vehicles.