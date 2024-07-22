VESSEL REVIEW | Liao He Kou & Min Jiang Kou – COSCO Shipping's new car carriers fitted with advanced freight safety features

China’s COSCO Shipping has begun operational sailings of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series built by local shipyard the Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group. Liao He Kou (廖河口) and Min Jiang Kou (闽江口) belongs to a series of 16 PCTCs designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG.

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 199.9 metres (655.8 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), and a range of 12,000 nautical miles. The IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion arrangement also includes a bow thruster while space will be available for the installation of PV panels to shoulder the electrical load. Future plans include modification of the propulsion systems to also enable operation on low-emission biofuels.