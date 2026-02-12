VESSEL REVIEW | Global Aconcagua – Norwegian owner welcomes new dual-fuel Panamax car carriers to fleet

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai recently handed over two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series to Global Auto Carriers (GAC), a newly established business unit of MSC-owned Norwegian shipping company Gram Car Carriers.

Global Aconcagua and Global Fuji are the first two in a new series of PCTCs ordered by GAC from the same builder.

Another two PCTCs are under various stages of construction and GAC continues to hold options for two additional vessels.