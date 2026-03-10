VESSEL REVIEW | CM Hong Kong & CM Shen Zhen – China Merchants' newest dual-fuel car carriers for global trade

The China Merchants Group, through its subsidiary China Merchants Energy Shipping, recently took delivery of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series built by affiliate shipyard China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) to a design by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin.

Classed by China Classification Society and DNV and built in compliance with Hong Kong flag requirements, CM Shen Zhen (深荣; Shenrong) and CM Hong Kong (港荣; Gangrong) each have an LOA of 219.9 metres (721.5 feet), a beam of 37.7 metres (124 feet), a draught of 9.1 metres (30 feet), a deadweight of 17,000, and a gross tonnage of 87,700.

The 13 vehicle decks on each ship can accommodate up to 9,300 CEUs across 78,416 square metres (844,060 square feet) of total area.