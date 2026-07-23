VESSEL REVIEW | Arctic Tern – Wallenius Wilhelmsen places methanol dual-fuel car carrier on Asia-Europe trade

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Arctic Tern is the lead ship of a new series of PCTCs fitted with dual-fuel propulsion that can run on either methanol or very low sulphur fuel oil.

The vessel will be deployed on Asia-Europe routes through EUKOR Car Carriers, the shipping line jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the Hyundai Motor Group. Wallenius Marine oversaw site management and delivery readiness at the shipyard, while Wilhelmsen Ship Management prepared the vessel for commercial operation and will assume responsibility for ship management after delivery.