Ultra-Panamax car carrier delivered to China's SAIC Group

Chinese shipping company the SAIC Group, through subsidiary Anji Logistics, recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing).
Anji Forever belongs to the same series as Anji Ansheng, which was handed over to SAIC in 2024, and Anji Soundess, which was delivered earlier this year.
The Ultra-Panamax PCTC has an LOA of 228 metres, a beam of 37.8 metres, a draught of 10.3 metres, and a total capacity of 9,500 CEUs.
The vehicle decks are fitted with individual vehicle straps capable of holding up to 2.5 tons to prevent cargo from shifting even as the ship encounters large waves while underway. Intelligent systems will meanwhile help enhance cargo efficiency, allowing loading to full capacity to be completed in less time.
In addition to vehicles, the decks may also be used for the transport of other types of heavy freight such as construction equipment.
The propulsion system consists of a main engine driving a propeller and a bow thruster. To ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions regulations, the main and auxiliary engines are fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust after-treatment systems.
The engines and the boilers may also be configured to allow operation on methanol as a low-emission alternative fuel in the future.