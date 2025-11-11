SFL Corporation reports $9m net income in Q3 2025

SFL Corporation has reported its results for the third quarter of 2025, posting a net income of $9 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares to a net income of $1.5 million in the previous quarter. The company announced its 87th consecutive quarterly dividend, maintaining it at $0.20 per share.

Gross revenue for the quarter was $178 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $113 million. The company's fixed-rate contract backlog stood at $4 billion as of September 30, 2025.