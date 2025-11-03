NYK takes delivery of LNG-fuelled car carrier Padma Leader

Imabari Shipbuilding said that compared to conventional heavy fuel oil-powered PCTCs, Padma Leader reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30 per cent, produces virtually no SOx emissions, and cuts NOx emissions by 80 to 90 per cent thanks to her exhaust gas recirculation system.

Since the LNG fuel tanks on this vessel continuously produce boil-off gas, the generated vapour can be utilised to supply power to the generators and boilers, thereby minimising fuel loss.

The vessel also features a bulkhead-free design with widened ramps arranged in a straight line, simplifying vehicle access routes while enhancing safety and loading/unloading efficiency. The vertically adjustable decks can meanwhile accommodate not only passenger cars but also trucks, trailers, and other large vehicles.