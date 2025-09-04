IUMI publishes risk mitigation for safe ocean carriage of electric vehicles
The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) recently published an updated version of an earlier set of best practice and recommendations for the safe carriage of electric vehicles (EVs) by sea.
Titled "Risk mitigation for the safe ocean and short-sea carriage of electric vehicles," the publication is part of IUMI's ongoing support of loss prevention guidance to the global marine insurance and shipping sectors.
"The volume of cars being shipped by maritime transport globally is around 20 million units per annum," said IUMI Secretary General Lars Lange.
"EVs have been transported in ever larger numbers since 2017. There appears to be an increasing frequency of fires onboard car carriers although none to date have been found to be solely attributable to an electric vehicle – although it is possible that an EV was the culprit.
"However, we are well aware that the characteristics of an EV fire are different to those emanating from a standard internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) and it is important that carriers, operators and insurers understand the risks involved and the measures that might reduce that risk."
Lange explained that this was the reason IUMI published loss prevention and safety guidelines in 2023. However, because this sector is rapidly evolving and new research continues to report new findings, the group has updated the paper with new information and adjusted recommendations and guidance accordingly.
Five key areas of the original paper have been updated.
Potential gas accumulation
During thermal runaway, flammable gases may be released. If these gases accumulate in unventilated spaces, they pose an explosion risk.
Research into the composition of gases from EV fires is ongoing. Effective firefighting must address both extinguishing fires and managing potentially explosive gases, integrating firefighting and ventilation without reducing system effectiveness.
Total energy release and peak temperatures
Recent fire tests indicate that total energy released by EVs and ICEVs is similar, though EVs may exhibit higher peak heat release depending on battery type. Some studies show no significant difference in peak temperatures, while others report EV fires can exceed 1,000°C, compared to ~600°C for ICEVs.
For underwriters, the focus should be on overall risk, especially if fires are not rapidly contained.
Challenges with PCTC ship design
Current PCTCs have large, undivided horizontal decks, unlike older subdivided designs, allowing fires to spread rapidly and making containment difficult.
“Fixed first” approach for PCTCs
Fixed firefighting systems should be activated promptly and safely, before manual intervention, as accessing burning vehicles is dangerous. Early system activation prevents fires from reaching EV batteries and spreading. Manual firefighting should only supplement the fixed system to save lives.
Limitations of foam-based extinguishing systems
High-expansion foam may suppress ignition and prevent heat transmission but has drawbacks: complex operation requiring electricity, reduced penetration and heat resistance in new eco-friendly foams, and a high threshold for “fixed first” deployment due to risks of unnecessary release.