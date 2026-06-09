Hoegh Autoliners reports volume and rate shifts in May

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.2 million cubic metres of cargo on a pro-rated basis in May, according to a trading update released on June 9. Over the three-month period from March to May, the shipping company carried 3.8 million cubic metres of cargo.

The pro-rated gross freight rate for the month stood at $98.2 per cubic metre, representing a 4.4 per cent increase compared to the average of $94.1 per cubic metre recorded during the previous three months.

Conversely, the pro-rated net freight rate fell by one per cent to $77.5 per cubic metre from the three-month average of $78.3 per cubic metre.