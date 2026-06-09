Hoegh Autoliners reports volume and rate shifts in May

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.2 million cubic metres of cargo on a pro-rated basis in May, according to a trading update released on June 9. Over the three-month period from March to May, the shipping company carried 3.8 million cubic metres of cargo.
The pro-rated gross freight rate for the month stood at $98.2 per cubic metre, representing a 4.4 per cent increase compared to the average of $94.1 per cubic metre recorded during the previous three months.
Conversely, the pro-rated net freight rate fell by one per cent to $77.5 per cubic metre from the three-month average of $78.3 per cubic metre.
High and heavy and breakbulk cargo accounted for 23 per cent of the pro-rated volumes carried in May, compared to 22 per cent over the preceding three months.
Chief Executive Officer Andreas Enger noted that performance during the month aligned with expectations despite ongoing regional challenges.
"May delivered within expectations, with continued disruptions related to Middle East-bound volumes and strong demand from Asia," Enger said. He added that the rise in gross rates largely reflects one-off surcharges covering additional voyage and handling costs associated with rerouted cargo following the Middle East disruption.