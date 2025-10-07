Hoegh Autoliners reports stable September, warns of weakening trade balance

Höegh Autoliners has reported stable performance for September, transporting 1.3 million cubic metres of cargo on a prorated basis during the month. The average prorated net freight rate achieved in September was $78.5 per cubic metre.

For the full third quarter, from July to September, the company transported a total of four million cubic metres of cargo. The average prorated net freight rate for the third quarter was $80.3 per cubic metre.

The share of high and heavy and breakbulk cargo accounted for 22 per cent of the volumes carried in September.