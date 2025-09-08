Hoegh Autoliners reports stable rates and volumes for August
Höegh Autoliners has reported stable operational performance for August 2025, transporting 1.3 million cubic metres (cbm) of cargo on a prorated basis during the month.
The company also announced the recent sale of one of its vessels, the Höegh Beijing, which will be delivered to its new owners in early September.
The average prorated net freight rate achieved in August was $82.3 per cbm, a 1.1 per cent increase compared to the average rate over the last three months.
The share of high and heavy and breakbulk cargo accounted for 21 per cent of the total prorated volumes carried during the month.
For the three-month period from June to August, the company transported a total of four million cbm of cargo.
The average prorated net freight rate for this period was $81.3 per cbm, while the average gross freight rate was $93.5 per cbm. The share of high and heavy and breakbulk cargo for the three months was 20 per cent.
Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, commented that August was another stable month for the company, with freight rates remaining within the range of normal monthly fluctuations.