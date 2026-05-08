Hoegh Autoliners reports Q1 profit amid Middle East disruptions

Hoegh Autoliners reported a net profit of $103 million for the first quarter of 2026, despite operational disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East. The shipping group recorded gross revenue of $360 million and an operating profit of $145 million during the period ending March 31.

Vessel delays and repositioning resulting from regional tensions impacted operations in March, with higher fuel costs expected by the company to affect second quarter results.

During the first three months of the year, vehicle exports from China increased by 57 per cent compared to the previous year, providing a boost to global trade volumes.

The company took delivery of its eighth vessel in a newbuild series, Hoegh Rainbow, from the shipyard in January.