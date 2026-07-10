Hoegh Autoliners reports cargo volume growth and $300m contract extension

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.5 million cubic metres of cargo on a prorated basis in June, concluding the second quarter with a total volume of four million cubic metres, which is a 2.6 per cent increase compared with the first quarter.

During June, the prorated gross freight rate stood at $93.1 per cubic metre, representing a 1.1 per cent decrease compared with the average second-quarter rate of $94.1 per cubic metre.

The prorated net freight rate for the month rose to $80.7 per cubic metre, which marked a two per cent increase from the second-quarter average of $79 per cubic metre.

High and heavy and breakbulk cargo made up 24 per cent of the prorated volumes carried in June, compared to a 23 per cent share across the entire second quarter.