Hoegh Autoliners reports cargo volume growth and $300m contract extension

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.5 million cubic metres of cargo on a prorated basis in June, concluding the second quarter with a total volume of four million cubic metres, which is a 2.6 per cent increase compared with the first quarter.
During June, the prorated gross freight rate stood at $93.1 per cubic metre, representing a 1.1 per cent decrease compared with the average second-quarter rate of $94.1 per cubic metre.
The prorated net freight rate for the month rose to $80.7 per cubic metre, which marked a two per cent increase from the second-quarter average of $79 per cubic metre.
High and heavy and breakbulk cargo made up 24 per cent of the prorated volumes carried in June, compared to a 23 per cent share across the entire second quarter.
Chief Executive Officer Andreas Enger noted that the volume increase in June primarily reflected cargo catch-up following earlier service disruptions, though underlying volumes began to normalise toward the end of the quarter.
The PCC/PCTC operator also secured a contract extension running until December 2029 with an unnamed Asian car manufacturer, which the company expects to generate $300 million in additional revenue.
The extended contract has been active since May 1, 2026, and features updated commercial terms reflecting observed market rates. Under the new agreement, the company will add Xiaomo port in southern China to its shipping routes out of Asia.