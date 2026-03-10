Hoegh Autoliners reports cargo volume and rate increases in February

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.2 million cubic metres of cargo on a prorated basis during February. The shipping group recorded total volumes of 3.9 million cubic metres over the three-month period ending in February.
The company reported that the prorated gross freight rate for February reached $93 per cubic metre. This figure represents a 0.4 per cent increase compared to the average rate of $92.6 per cubic metre recorded over the previous three months.
Höegh Autoliners noted that the prorated net freight rate for the month stood at $80.7 per cubic metre. This reflected a 1.2 per cent rise from the three-month average of $79.7 per cubic metre.
High and heavy and breakbulk cargo accounted for 24 per cent of the total prorated volumes carried during the month. Over the last quarter, this specific cargo mix represented an average share of 23 per cent.
Chief Executive Officer Andreas Enger described February as a solid month for the business. Enger attributed the slight improvement in reported rates to an enhanced cargo mix.
The company said it continues to monitor regional instability in the Middle East and maintains communication with relevant parties. These efforts are intended to, "safeguard our employees, vessels and cargo," according to Enger.