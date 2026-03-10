Hoegh Autoliners reports cargo volume and rate increases in February

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.2 million cubic metres of cargo on a prorated basis during February. The shipping group recorded total volumes of 3.9 million cubic metres over the three-month period ending in February.

The company reported that the prorated gross freight rate for February reached $93 per cubic metre. This figure represents a 0.4 per cent increase compared to the average rate of $92.6 per cubic metre recorded over the previous three months.

Höegh Autoliners noted that the prorated net freight rate for the month stood at $80.7 per cubic metre. This reflected a 1.2 per cent rise from the three-month average of $79.7 per cubic metre.