Hoegh Autoliners reports 1.3m cbm cargo volume in November 2025
Höegh Autoliners transported 1.3 million cubic metres (cbm) of cargo on a prorated basis in November 2025. The total volume transported over the last three months (September to November) reached 3.8 million cbm.
The average prorated gross freight rate for November was $90.3 per cbm, representing a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared to the average gross rate over the preceding three months ($90.6 per cbm).
The average prorated net freight rate for the month was $77.6 per cbm, down 0.7 per cent from the three-month average of $78.1 per cbm.
The company reported that the share of high and heavy (HH) and breakbulk (BB) cargo remained steady at 22 per cent of prorated volumes, consistent with the average for the last three months.
Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, stated, “The one-year suspension of USTR port fees, effective November 10, provides welcome operational relief.”
He added that the company will take delivery of the seventh vessel of its newest series of PCTCs in mid-December, which will increase lifting capacity from 2026.