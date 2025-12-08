Hoegh Autoliners reports 1.3m cbm cargo volume in November 2025

Höegh Autoliners transported 1.3 million cubic metres (cbm) of cargo on a prorated basis in November 2025. The total volume transported over the last three months (September to November) reached 3.8 million cbm.

The average prorated gross freight rate for November was $90.3 per cbm, representing a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared to the average gross rate over the preceding three months ($90.6 per cbm).