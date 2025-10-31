Hoegh Autoliners Q3 2025 net profit rises to $131m

Operationally, the company noted that global light vehicle sales grew four per cent year-on-year, supported by resilient US consumer demand and sales incentives in China. Asia’s vehicle exports expanded by 5.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, led by a 13 per cent increase in Chinese shipments.

Looking ahead, Höegh Autoliners issued a warning regarding new US port fees, which were announced on October 10 and implemented on October 14. The company estimates the total yearly impact of these fees to be approximately $60-$70 million and is working to mitigate the impact.

The company projects its Q4 operational performance to be slightly below the Q3 EBITDA level, with an additional negative impact from the new US port fees expected to be around $20 million for the quarter.