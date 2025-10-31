Hoegh Autoliners Q3 2025 net profit rises to $131m

Höegh Autoliners reported a net profit after tax of $131 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from $123 million in the previous quarter.
The result was bolstered by a $20 million gain from the sale of the vessel Höegh Beijing. Total revenues for the quarter were $370 million, slightly up from $367 million in Q2, while EBITDA was $155 million, down from $166 million in Q2.
The company stated the decrease in EBITDA from the previous quarter was due to reduced freight rates and higher charter and voyage costs. The average net freight rate for Q3 was $80.3 per cubic metre (cbm), a 1.6 per cent decrease sequentially. Transported volume rose 2.5 per cent from Q2 to four million cbm, driven by strong demand out of Asia.
Cash flow from operations was $173 million for the quarter. The company paid a dividend of $137 million in September and has declared a further dividend of $30 million for Q3, to be paid in November.
Operationally, the company noted that global light vehicle sales grew four per cent year-on-year, supported by resilient US consumer demand and sales incentives in China. Asia’s vehicle exports expanded by 5.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, led by a 13 per cent increase in Chinese shipments.
Looking ahead, Höegh Autoliners issued a warning regarding new US port fees, which were announced on October 10 and implemented on October 14. The company estimates the total yearly impact of these fees to be approximately $60-$70 million and is working to mitigate the impact.
The company projects its Q4 operational performance to be slightly below the Q3 EBITDA level, with an additional negative impact from the new US port fees expected to be around $20 million for the quarter.