Hoegh Autoliners posts $104m profit in Q4 2025

Höegh Autoliners reported a net profit after tax of $104 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The shipping company also recorded gross revenue of $358 million during the same period.

The company noted that demand from contract clients remained strong, with the contract share of its business increasing by four per cent from the third quarter to 84 per cent.

The car carrier Höegh Starlight, the seventh of a new series, was delivered from the shipyard in December. This delivery followed the suspension of USTR port fees for one year effective from November 10, 2025.