Hoegh Autoliners posts $104m profit in Q4 2025

Höegh Autoliners reported a net profit after tax of $104 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The shipping company also recorded gross revenue of $358 million during the same period.
The company noted that demand from contract clients remained strong, with the contract share of its business increasing by four per cent from the third quarter to 84 per cent.
The car carrier Höegh Starlight, the seventh of a new series, was delivered from the shipyard in December. This delivery followed the suspension of USTR port fees for one year effective from November 10, 2025.
A dividend of $99 million, representing $0.519 per share, has been declared for the fourth quarter and is scheduled for payment in March 2026. This follows a previous dividend payment of $30 million for the third quarter of 2025 which was distributed in November.
Chief Executive Officer Andreas Enger remarked, “Höegh Autoliners delivered another strong year despite a complex and volatile operating environment.” He maintained that demand for ocean transportation and car carriers stays robust, particularly due to rising requirements in Asia.
Höegh Autoliners stated it has no plans to return to Red Sea transit in the near future. It added that operating profit for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be slightly above the levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2025.