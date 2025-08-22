Hoegh Autoliners H1 profit dips despite revenue growth

The trend was similar for the full first half of the year. For the six months ending June 30, revenues grew to $697 million from $669 million in the first half of 2024. Net profit for the period was $278 million, a slight decrease from the $289 million earned in the corresponding period last year, which had included a tax income of $42 million.

Chief Executive Officer Andreas Enger described the second quarter as "another strong quarter" for the company. He stated, "Our performance in 2025 benefits from our strategy of 'going long on cargo' towards the end of 2024, where we gradually increase volume and have lifted our contract share from 73 per cent in 2024 to 81 per cent in H1 2025." The quarter also saw the delivery of two new vessels.

Looking ahead, the company expects its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in line with the first half of 2025. In a continued commitment to shareholder returns, the company declared a dividend of $137 million for the second quarter.