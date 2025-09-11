Grimaldi takes delivery of second car carrier in series

The newbuild has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 77,500, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs. Four of the ship's vehicle decks are also capable of carrying other types of rolling cargo, including heavy loads of up to 250 tons and as high as 6.5 metres.

Power for the PCTC is provided by one MAN B&W 7S60 ME-C10.6-HPSCR electronically controlled engine, which Grimaldi said complies with the most stringent international limits for CO₂, NOx, and SOx emissions.

Like Grande Tianjin, Grande Auckland has also secured the "ammonia ready" class notation from RINA, certifying that she can be converted in the future to use ammonia as an alternative fuel. She is also equipped for shore power charging.