Grimaldi awarded €162m financing for car carrier newbuildings

Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo has finalised a €162.3 million (US$188.5 million) loan for the acquisition of new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) by Grimaldi Euromed, a company under Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group.

The financing will cover the acquisition of the PCTCs Grande Egitto, Grande Pacifico and Grande Oceania, which are scheduled to be delivered to Grimaldi Euromed later this year.

The ships are among the 17 new PCTCs ordered by the Grimaldi Group between 2022 and 2023, for a total investment of more than US$1.6 billion.