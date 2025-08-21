EU seeks retroactive application of lower US tariffs on car exports

The European Union will strive to ensure lower US tariffs apply to its car exports retroactively, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday, as the transatlantic partners set out details of their framework trade deal struck in July.

In a joint statement, the two sides spelled out that 15 per cent US tariffs would apply to most EU imports and listed the commitments made, including the EU's pledge to eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods and to give preferential market access for a wide range of US seafood and agricultural goods.

Washington will take steps to reduce the current 27.5 per cent US tariffs on cars and car parts, a huge burden for European carmakers, once Brussels introduces the legislation needed to enact promised tariff cuts on US goods, it said.