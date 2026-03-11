Equinor to deliver bio-methanol to Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Norway's Equinor said on Wednesday it had entered a two-year agreement to deliver bio-methanol fuel to Norwegian car shipping group Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will receive the fuel at the ports of Zeebrugge and Antwerp in Belgium, with supplies to start towards the end of this year, Equinor said in a statement.

“We continue to see increasing interest in bio-methanol as a practical, scalable solution for decarbonisation of shipping," said Alex Grant, Senior Vice President of Crude, Products and Liquids (CPL) at Equinor.