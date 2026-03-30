COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers sees revenue climb in 2025

COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers reported that its annual revenue reached CNY23.21 billion ($3.3 billion) during the 2025 financial year. This represented a 38 per cent increase compared to the previous year as the company expanded its fleet and cargo volumes.

The company achieved a total profit of CNY2.87 billion following the successful execution of its fourteenth five-year plan objectives. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 16 per cent to CNY1.78 billion during the same period.

By the end of 2025, the group controlled a fleet of 198 vessels totaling nine million DWT. This capacity included 50 new vessels added during the year to support advanced manufacturing and pulp supply chains.