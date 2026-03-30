COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers sees revenue climb in 2025

COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers reported that its annual revenue reached CNY23.21 billion ($3.3 billion) during the 2025 financial year. This represented a 38 per cent increase compared to the previous year as the company expanded its fleet and cargo volumes.
The company achieved a total profit of CNY2.87 billion following the successful execution of its fourteenth five-year plan objectives. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 16 per cent to CNY1.78 billion during the same period.
By the end of 2025, the group controlled a fleet of 198 vessels totaling nine million DWT. This capacity included 50 new vessels added during the year to support advanced manufacturing and pulp supply chains.
The multipurpose and heavy lift fleet reported revenue of CNY4.09 billion and CNY3.22 billion respectively. These segments focused on high-value cargo such as wind power equipment and engineering machinery.
Specialised car carriers transported more than 500,000 vehicles throughout the year as the company established six international routes. Revenue for this division jumped by 214 per cent to CNY4.40 billion.
A private placement of shares was completed on March 17 to raise CNY3.48 billion for fleet expansion and debt repayment. Shenzhen Port Group was introduced as a strategic investor during this capital increase.
The group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAIC Anji Logistics to optimize car carrier capacity and route resources.
This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency through space sharing and joint capacity management, the company said.
Total cargo volume reached 26 million tonnes in 2025, which was an increase of 42 per cent over the prior year. COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers stated it is expected to reach a total volume exceeding 31 million tonnes in 2026.