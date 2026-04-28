COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers sees profit rise in Q1 2026

China's COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers reported a 26 per cent increase in operating revenue for the first quarter of 2026, reaching CNY6.55 billion ($905.54 million).

The company stated that its total profit rose to CNY712.71 million during the period ending March 31, representing a 33.54 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders reached CNY405.87 million, which is a 17.53 per cent increase over the same period in 2025. This growth was supported by a significant expansion in cargo volumes and a larger operating fleet during the first three months of the year.