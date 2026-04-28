COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers sees profit rise in Q1 2026

China's COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers reported a 26 per cent increase in operating revenue for the first quarter of 2026, reaching CNY6.55 billion ($905.54 million).
The company stated that its total profit rose to CNY712.71 million during the period ending March 31, representing a 33.54 per cent rise compared to the previous year.
Net profit attributable to shareholders reached CNY405.87 million, which is a 17.53 per cent increase over the same period in 2025. This growth was supported by a significant expansion in cargo volumes and a larger operating fleet during the first three months of the year.
The shipping firm reported that its cumulative cargo volume reached 8.53 million tonnes for the quarter. This figure represents a 56 per cent increase compared to the results recorded in the first quarter of 2025.
Seven new vessels were added to the fleet during the period, including one heavy lift ship, three multi-purpose ships, and two car carriers. One timber ship was retired from service, leaving the total fleet at 204 vessels with a total capacity of 9.45 million deadweight tonnes as of March 31.
Net cash flow from operating activities grew by 89.62 per cent to CNY1.93 billion. The company attributed this surge to the increased scale of its income and higher cash inflows from operations during the quarter.