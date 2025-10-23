COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers reports positive nine-month results for 2025

COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers has reported significant growth in revenue and profit for the first nine months of 2025. Operating revenue reached CNY16.61 billion ($2.28 billion), a substantial increase of 37.92 per cent compared to the same period last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 10.54 per cent year-on-year to CNY1.33 billion.
The company attributed the strong revenue growth primarily to an increase in its fleet size and resulting higher shipping business income. Net profit excluding non-recurring items saw an even larger increase, rising 32.19 per cent to CNY1.34 billion.
Net cash flow from operating activities also showed strong growth, increasing by 82.69 per cent to CNY4.26 billion, driven by the larger revenue scale.
For the third quarter alone, operating revenue was CNY5.84 billion, up 27.89 per cent year-on-year, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 6.62 per cent to CNY504 million.
The company's total assets stood at CNY42.88 billion at the end of September, a 22.76 per cent increase since the end of 2024.
Equity attributable to shareholders grew by 31.33 per cent to CNY16.52 billion, mainly due to a non-public offering of shares during the reporting period.