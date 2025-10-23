COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers reports positive nine-month results for 2025

COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers has reported significant growth in revenue and profit for the first nine months of 2025. Operating revenue reached CNY16.61 billion ($2.28 billion), a substantial increase of 37.92 per cent compared to the same period last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 10.54 per cent year-on-year to CNY1.33 billion.

The company attributed the strong revenue growth primarily to an increase in its fleet size and resulting higher shipping business income. Net profit excluding non-recurring items saw an even larger increase, rising 32.19 per cent to CNY1.34 billion.